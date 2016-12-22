Gas Explosion Update Five confirmed dead, several others injured – Pulse.com.gh
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Gas Explosion Update Five confirmed dead, several others injured
Pulse.com.gh
The Member of Parliament-elect for La Dade Kotopon , Vincent Sowah Odotei said the injured have been sent to the hospital for medical care. Published: 19.10 , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Pulse Staff. Print; eMail …
5 feared dead in gas station explosion at Trade Fair
International Trade Fair gas explosion: 5 burnt to death, 9 in critical condition
Gas filling station explodes near Trade Fair Centre, many feared injured
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG