Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gauteng sees decrease in festive season crime – Eyewitness News

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Gauteng sees decrease in festive season crime
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange says crime has decreased during this festive season as a result of proactive measures taken by police officers on the ground. The South African Police Service is working closely with metro …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.