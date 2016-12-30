General Cable to pay more than $75 mln to settle bribery charges – US

General-Cable-Corp, a Kentucky-based wire-manufacturer, agreed to pay more than 75 million dollars to resolve allegations that it had bribed officials in Angola, Bangladesh and China, the U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday. The company admitted its executives knew outside agents bribed officials in order to win business, according to the…

