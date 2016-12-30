Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

General Cable to pay more than $75 mln to settle bribery charges – US

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in World | 0 comments

General-Cable-Corp, a Kentucky-based wire-manufacturer, agreed to pay more than 75 million dollars to resolve allegations that it had bribed officials in Angola, Bangladesh and China, the U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday. The company admitted its executives knew outside agents bribed officials in order to win business, according to the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post General Cable to pay more than $75 mln to settle bribery charges – US appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.