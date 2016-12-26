Pages Navigation Menu

George Micheal dies at 53

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

georgemxl-1

British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his home in England on Sunday. He was 53. In the mid-1980s, “Wham! was one of the most successful pop duos ever, […]

