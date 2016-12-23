German police thank Italy, says hunt for accomplices of terrorist must continue
The Head of a German Police union has thanked Italian authorities for shooting dead Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri, saying the search for accomplices must continue. “The nightmare of an armed terrorist on the loose is over, GdP chief Oliver Malchow says, adding that “it still has to be clarified if and where the deceased…
