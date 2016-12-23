Pages Navigation Menu

German police thank Italy, says hunt for accomplices of terrorist  must continue

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in World | 0 comments

The Head of a German Police union has thanked Italian authorities for shooting dead Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri, saying the search for accomplices must continue. “The nightmare of an armed terrorist on the loose is over, GdP chief Oliver Malchow says, adding that “it still has to be clarified if and where the deceased…

