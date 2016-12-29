Pages Navigation Menu

German woman shot dead in Pakistan allegedly by husband

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in World | 0 comments

A German woman of Pakistani origin was shot dead allegedly by her husband during a visit to Pakistan, police said on Thursday. The husband was arrested after the death of his wife, a doctor, in the Jehlum district of Punjab late Wednesday, police spokesperson Abdul Rehman said. She had been tortured before her death, according to…

