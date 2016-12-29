German woman shot dead in Pakistan allegedly by husband

A German woman of Pakistani origin was shot dead allegedly by her husband during a visit to Pakistan, police said on Thursday. The husband was arrested after the death of his wife, a doctor, in the Jehlum district of Punjab late Wednesday, police spokesperson Abdul Rehman said. She had been tortured before her death, according to…

The post German woman shot dead in Pakistan allegedly by husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

