Germans Release Tunisian Held a Day Earlier as Possible Berlin Accomplice – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Germans Release Tunisian Held a Day Earlier as Possible Berlin Accomplice
New York Times
BERLIN — The German authorities released a 40-year-old Tunisian man on Thursday who had been detained a day earlier as a possible accomplice in the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market, a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor general said.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG