Germany culls 55,000 poultry over bird flu

The culling of about 55,000 turkeys, chickens and ducks is underway after bird-flu of the highly-contagious-H5N8-strain was found on farms in a major poultry-production region in the north-German-state of Lower-Saxony, authorities said on Tuesday. Poultry culling on the three farms where H5N8 was found and three others which had contact with them was started over the Christmas weekend and should be completed on Tuesday, the Lower-Saxony-agriculture-ministry said in a statement. A 72 hour standstill order has been issued banning the sale and transport of poultry from the latest area involved, the ministry said.

