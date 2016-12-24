Germany: We Must Remain Resolute Against Terrorism – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the latest terror attacks on Germany are a wake-up call for the rest of the world to show sympathy and solidarity towards Chancellor Angela Merkel in the global effort to neutralise and obliterate terrorists’ agenda against humanity.
In a statement by his senior special assistant media, Garba Shehu,The Nigerian leader also extolled Chancellor Merkel’s strong leadership qualities and her compassion towards immigrants from the Middle East and other countries.
President Buhari said he appreciated the Chancellor’s support for Nigeria in dealing with its own domestic challenges, including terrorism.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG