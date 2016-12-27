Get Ready for Passion and Hot Romance In Kiru Taye’s “A Very Essien Christmas” on OkadaBooks’ #LiterallyWhatsHot

I was twelve when I found mumsie’s ‘hidden’ stash of True Confessions, Mills and Boons, and Hints. I died because I didn’t expect my strict mum to have such books, but I was super psyched as I carted them off to a special corner. Whatever happened between me, those Arabian sheiks and some French billionaires […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

