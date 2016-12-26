Ghana News Agency – Ghana News Agency
|
Peace FM Online
|
Ghana News Agency
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Dec. 26, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) wishes all Ghanaians, and non-Ghanaian residents in the country, a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. “As we observe this occasion, let us all understand and appreciate the fact that, we all …
Afoko: lets not let Ghanaians down
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG