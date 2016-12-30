Pages Navigation Menu

Ghana oil importers say government owe them $384mn

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ghana’s domestic oil importers said on Friday they may take legal action against the government to recover interest on an outstanding debt of 384 million dollars that presents an early headache for the incoming government. The debt was accumulated between 2013 and 2015 when Ghana’s cedi currency halved in value against the dollar, hitting importers…

