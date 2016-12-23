Ghana: The Fake Prophets Are Turning Ghana Into Laughing-Stock! – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Ghana: The Fake Prophets Are Turning Ghana Into Laughing-Stock!
AllAfrica.com
No doubt, several "end-times" fake prophets in Ghana today insisting their prophecies come directly from God are subjecting the country to international ridicule. The self-anointed prophets parading as true messengers of God are nothing more than …
(From Kester Kenn Klomegah, Moscow Bureau Chief)
NDC should remind themselves of Ama Benyiwa-Doe's rants
NPP WISHES GHANAIANS MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG