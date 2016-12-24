Ghana’s Asamoah opts out of AFCON

Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, has reportedly asked to be left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Asamoah, who has over 60 caps for the Black Stars and represented the team at four AFCON tournaments and two World Cups, has reportedly asked Coach Avram Grant not to consider him for the tournament in Gabon.

GHANASoccernet reports that a radio station in Kumasi, where Asamoah hails from, claimed Grant was considering the midfielder for his final 23-man squad.

However, Asamoah has asked the Black Stars boss not to consider him for the tournament while he is still recovering from a career-threatening knee injury.

The 28-year-old, africanFootball.com reports has spent much of the last two years on the sidelines due to injury and fears that a trip to Gabon for the AFCON could cause a relapse of the injury.

Ghana faces Uganda, Mali and Egypt in Group D of the continental tournament starting on January 14.

The post Ghana’s Asamoah opts out of AFCON appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

