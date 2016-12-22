Girl traps robber who stole her phone and laptop with sex offer

A 21-year old man, Tosin Lamidi who burgled a woman’s apartment and stole her laptop and phone, has been arrested after the victim, Gift Nseobong contacted him and offered sex to him in exchange for her sim card in Lagos, PMExpree reports.

The burglary took place at 8 Mutiatu Okesalu Street, Ikotun, Lagos where Nseobong resides.

Lamidi was arrested at Ikotun Roundabout where he arranged to meet Nseobong to take her to a hotel as they agreed.

He was arraigned in a Lagos Magistrate’s court sitting in Ejigbo where he was remanded in prison custody at Kirikiri, Lagos.



P.M.Express gathered that Lamidi allegedly broke into Nseobong apartment, stole the items, sold them and retained the sim card and started using it.

However, when Nseobong bought another sim card and tried the number of the stolen phone, Lamidi picked the call. She engaged and pleaded to the suspect to return the sim card because of the contact numbers in the Sim card which are so important to her and offered to do anything in return.

Lamidi then gave her condition which involved that he would sleep with her before he can release the sim card to her and she agreed.

They arranged to meet at Ikotun roundabout from where they will move to a hotel for a sex romp.

However, that decision was what landed Lamidi to prison as he was arrested and taken to the police at Ikotun division where the sim card was retrieved.

He was charged with conspiracy and stealing under the Criminal Code.

He pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail.

The matter was adjourned till 30 January 2017

