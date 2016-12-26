Pages Navigation Menu

Giroud Strikes Late As Arsenal Beat West Brom

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Olivier Giroud scored a late winner to get Arsenal’s title bid back on track at the Emirates. The Frenchman headed home the only goal of the game in the dying minutes to finally break West Brom’s resolve. Arsenal looked like having to settle for a point after seeing a series of chances go begging. Ben …

