Glo-CAF Awards: Aubameyang, Mahrez, Mane Make Top 3

….Onyango, Billiat and Kalaba nominated for Africa-based Player of the Year

Top three nominees for the 2016 Glo-CAF African Footballer of the Year and African Player of the Year (based in Africa) awards were released on Wednesday in Cairo by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The players were shortlisted from a five-man list earlier nominated for the African Player of the Year and 5 players who made the list for the Player of the Year (based in Africa) category.

The three players who made the final list for African Player of the Year are reigning African Footballer of the Year and Borussia Dortmund winger, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Gabon, Senegal and Liverpool midfielder, Sadio Mane, and Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City of England and Algeria.

In the African Player of the Year (Based in Africa) category, the three finalists include Rainford Kabala of Zambia and T.P Mazembe F.C and Mamelodi Sundowns F.C of South Africa duo of Dennis Onyango from Uganda and Zimbabwean, Khama Billiat.

The list is prepared through a vigorous selection process by the Technical, Football and Media Committees of CAF, taking into account the performance of the players for their national teams and clubs from January to November of each year.

The ultimate winner of the award will be decided by votes from the Head Coaches or the Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF.

The African Football King will be crowned at the awards night holding at the International Convention Centre, Abuja on 5th January, 2017. Winners in other categories will also be announced at the event.

