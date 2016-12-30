Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

12 things you should do if you’re spending New Year’s Eve alone – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
12 things you should do if you're spending New Year's Eve alone
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Either way, being alone does not mean to be bored – and we have compiled a few fun things to do as 2017 rolls in. 1. Take a long luxurious bath. tnEKSkS. 2. Or if a shower is all you got, run it at full blast. DJ Khaled_Bless up. 3. Fix yourself a
Lagos agog as Glo sponsored 'One Lagos Fiesta' winds up tonightGuardian
Glo-sponsored One Lagos Fiesta winds up on Saturday nightWorldStage

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.