Globacom co-sponsors Lagos state’s end of year concert – BusinessDay

Globacom co-sponsors Lagos state's end of year concert
One Lagos Fiesta (OLF), an annual end of year concert organised by the Lagos State government, flagged off by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and expected to thrill at least 20 million Lagosians will be co-sponsored by Globacom this year. The concert which …
