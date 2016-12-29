Globacom’s zing Peps up 9th Ovation Carol

The 2016 Ovation Green Carol, the ninth in the series, has come and gone but the memories linger in an intriguing manner. The international dimension to the carol is a plus for the event as artistes from the United States, United Kingdom and Ghana entertained attendees.

The fact that the American legendary rock and blues group, Cameo, performed ‘live’ with a full band in Africa for the first time at the 9th Ovation Carol is a record of sorts.. For over an hour, Cameo took attendees down memory lane with old tunes at the high octane event which brings a galaxy of iconic music stars together under the atmosphere of praise, worship and entertainment to celebrate the Yuletide.

Cameo landed on the stage singing the 1984 blockbuster “She’s Strange”. Their appearance was a spectacle indeed and Larry Blackmon was quite a sight with his red manhood protector while other members of the group, Tomi Jenkins, Anthony Lockett, Aaron Mills and Charlie Singleton were all palpably excited at being reunited with their roots. Some attendees who could be regarded as “pentagon” danced to the beats asking for more. The group went on to perform popular tunes such as ‘Single’, ‘Attack me with your love’, “Alligator Woman”, “Cameosis” and so on, to evoke fond memories of the good old days. The performance was upscale and shows that the group’s regular residency show at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino has honed their skills.

At the end of the show,the group members shouted “we love you, thank you so much Nigeria !” several times to round off their electrifying performance. One of the attendees, a lawyer, Mr. Ise Oluwa Omolaja was excited and wanted the group to sing “On the one” which ruled the airwaves in the 80s. After the performance of the group, he declared that “Cameo still have their mojo intact”! Guests were welcomed with a series of carols by the Jesus Crew which put them in the mood for the season.

The compere, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Daala Oruwari, were in their elements as they introduced the various acts. The first act of the night was a performance by Ruby and Pearl with a cluster of dancers clad in white and a jazzy rendition by Olu Jazz followed in quick succession as he blew monstrous tunes like Grover Washington’s “Just the two of us”, “Oluwa mi”, “Jolomi” and Teddy Pendergrass’ “50-50 love”.

Right after the jazz session, wizard on the wheel of steel, DJ Jamsomtyn serenaded guests with popular tunes before Eniola took the stage and Africa’s hottest female group, Shikane, comprising three sisters took the event several notches higher. At this juncture, D-Adam from Ghana entertained while the God-win crooner, Korede Bello turned the show into one big party with his electrifying performance that forced attendees to disobey gravity by dancing. From Korede, the soprano, Abiodun Koya exploded on stage with classical music and Alabi Oluwole aka L.A.X and the event switched to Cameo.

After Cameo’s performance, the Publisher of Ovation magazine, Chief Dele Momodu made presentations by inducting the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and King Sunny Ade into the Ovation Hall of Fame. The President of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. John Dramani Mahama commended Globacom’s Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr. for his courageous foray into the telecommunications industry hitherto dominated by foreign investors. President Mahama said that this was why “our nation recently conferred Ghana’s highest award of the Companion of the Star of Ghana (CSG) on Adenuga”. Chief Momodu also honoured the Family of OJB Jezreel, Cymbals Dance Crew and Mr. Richard McCarthy, a Ghanaian received cash awards. After the presentations, Niniola mounted the stage and she was followed by the “Jamb question” crooner, Simi, and Sunny Rubadu, a gospel act from Ghana. After the spiritual odyssey, the Nabania exponent, Flavour and his band took the stage hostage for over thirty minutes to bring the event to its apogee with attendees singing along as he sang his anthems including “Ada-ada”.

The final act of the evening was the phenomenal performance by a man variously called the undisputed King of Juju, ‘Minister of Enjoyment’ and according to RMD at the Ovation carol, the ‘Jimi Hendrix’ of our time, King Sunny Ade who continued his 70th birthday celebrations at the event.

The ageless and evergreen musician entered the stage with electrifying, gravity defying dance steps at about 2 a.m and held the audience spell bound turning the event into a big party as they sang and danced along with him.

The smartly dressed nonagenarian was really in his elements at the Glo Ovation carol. Addressing guests, Globacom’s Commercial Coordinator, Enterprise Business Group, Mr. Folu Aderibigbe, said that the love of the people guides all Globacom’s actions. His words: “from the per second billing which made telecommunications services accessible to all, to our numerous firsts culminating lately, to the speed of life, the Glo 4G LTE, we have always ensured provision of quality products at affordable rates to our esteemed subscribers.

This is our bond with Nigerians and we assure you that we will never renege on this.” Aderibigbe further explained that “it is also for this reason that we have continued to partner with laudable initiatives like the Ovation Carol, an international star-studded musical fiesta organized to return thanks to the Almighty for His numerous mercies in the out-going year.” In all, the 2016 Glo Ovation Carol, the ninth in the series, was indeed memorable and unforgettable in every which way.

