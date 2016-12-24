Global Quality awards for CHI

Chi Limited bagged two awards at the just ended Global Quality Excellence Awards 2016 held in Lagos.

Chivita 100% was named the winner of the ‘Best Quality Fruit Juice Excellence Award 2016’ for the juice category while Hollandia Yoghurt won the ‘Best Quality Yoghurt Excellence Award 2016’ for the drinking yoghurt category.

The occasion organized by the African Quality Institute as part of this year’s World Quality Day celebration and in line with the resolution of the United Nations, has the objective of ensuring that quality remains an important tool for national growth and prosperity.

Said Desmond Esorougwe, a member of the Organizing Committee for the Awards, “In a global economy where success depends on quality, innovativeness and sustainability, the award is our chance to reinforce these virtues as the foundation of organizations and brand’s requirement for achieving improved business performance. After a painstaking review of brands in the fruit juice and yoghurt categories, Chivita 100% fruit juice and Hollandia Yoghurt came tops in recognition of their capacity to deliver authentic consumer experiences”.

Speaking on the awards, Managing Director of Chi Limited, Mr. Roy Deepanjan, said: “We are delighted with this honour from the organizers of the Global Quality Excellence Awards 2016.The award underscores our dedication to giving 100% to every stage in the production process of our brands from sourcing of raw materials to packaging and delivery. We constantly review our processes to ensure that only the best quality of our products in the fruit juice and dairy category finds its way to shelf”.

The post Global Quality awards for CHI appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

