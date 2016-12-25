Pages Navigation Menu

GMO will not wipe out traditional crops– Expert

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

An Agriculture and Biotechnology expert has described as false the claim that the proliferation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) will wipe out natural crops. Yarama Ndirpaya, acting Director, Partnership and Linkages, Agricultural Research Institute of Nigeria, stated this in Abuja. “The issue of GMO wiping out natural seeds is not correct, Genetically Modified seeds are supposed…

