GMO will not wipe out traditional crops– Expert
An Agriculture and Biotechnology expert has described as false the claim that the proliferation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) will wipe out natural crops. Yarama Ndirpaya, acting Director, Partnership and Linkages, Agricultural Research Institute of Nigeria, stated this in Abuja. “The issue of GMO wiping out natural seeds is not correct, Genetically Modified seeds are supposed…
The post GMO will not wipe out traditional crops– Expert appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG