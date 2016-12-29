Go Round unveils coach Esu for 2017

The management of Nigeria National League, NNL side, Go Round FC have unveiled Caleb Esu as chief coach for the next football season.

Ngozi Elechi was with the club last season as head coach and has now been named the Technical Adviser, while Caleb Esu joins the team from Unicem Rovers and will assist Elechi as Chief coach.

Other members of the coaching crew are Okey Eluozo as trainer and Abiye Iyalla who is goalkeeper coach.

General Manager of Go Round FC, Soni Uboh is optimistic that the team’s coaching crew is good enough to help them achieve their ambition of playing in the top flight by 2018.

“It has been a good fight to play in the top division and every year we give it our best shot. We have always been unlucky but we are not giving up in our ambition to play in the top tier of the league,” Uboh said.

“We believe the coaches are the right mix. Ngozi Elechi is someone we all know so well having played for some of the top sides in Nigeria like Eagle Cement, Lobi Stars and Bendel Insurance before going into coaching. He has also been our head coach for a while now.

“Caleb Esu is also a top coach who served time with Unicem Rovers and we believe that both of them at the helm will give us what we want for the season.

Esu has the right mentality and has worked under difficult environments and these are the reasons I went for him. His lifestyle is also devoid of vices that affects most Nigerian coaches.

“We will soon be announcing a date that the team will resume for the season as well as some other changes in the side so our fans will know we are indeed ready for the task ahead,” Uboh said.

Club president, Felix Obuah told GoRoundFC media that he had always given the General Manager a free hand to run the club.

“I do not mind where the players and coaches are coming from. When Soni brings somebody, I only ask if he is sure and when he tells me he is I support him all the way.

“All I want is for him to deliver the Premier League ticket to me at the end of the season because I will not deny him any resource to ensure that we succeed every season we play,” Felix Obuah said.

