‘God has put them to shame…’ | Richard Mofe-Damijo pens heartfelt anniversary message to his wife
Nollywood icon, Richard Mofe Damijo has penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Jumobi. In a message celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary, RMD thanked Jumobi for keeping him grounded all these years. Writing on his Instagram page on Thursday, he added that, “God has put to shame those who said we wouldn’t last.’ He wrote, […]
This post ‘God has put them to shame…’ | Richard Mofe-Damijo pens heartfelt anniversary message to his wife appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG