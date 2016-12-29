Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘God has put them to shame…’ | Richard Mofe-Damijo pens heartfelt anniversary message to his wife

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood icon, Richard Mofe Damijo has penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Jumobi. In a message celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary, RMD thanked Jumobi for keeping him grounded all these years. Writing on his Instagram page on Thursday, he added that, “God has put to shame those who said we wouldn’t last.’ He wrote, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post ‘God has put them to shame…’ | Richard Mofe-Damijo pens heartfelt anniversary message to his wife appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.