“God Is Real. So Please Never Compare Me To Anyone” – Burna Boy

Singer, Burna Boy took to his IG page to talk a little about himself and ask people not to compare him to anyone. Read what he wrote after the cut… I’m 25 years old born 2/7/1991. Ive never got no free gifts from no “Big man” or Politician Ever, I don’t have no Sponsor, no …

The post “God Is Real. So Please Never Compare Me To Anyone” – Burna Boy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

