God will give Buhari solution to Nigeria’s problem in 2017 – Kumuyi prophesies
The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, said that God will give President Muhammadu Buhari the solution to Nigeria’s many problems. Kumuyi was speaking on Sunday with newsmen, when he hosted the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, who led some members of the House […]
God will give Buhari solution to Nigeria’s problem in 2017 – Kumuyi prophesies
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG