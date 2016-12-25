God will give Buhari solution to Nigeria’s problem in 2017 – Pastor Kumuyi
The pastor said that with prayer and faith in God, the country would get out of all its challenges.
The post God will give Buhari solution to Nigeria’s problem in 2017 – Pastor Kumuyi appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG