God will make a way for Nigeria in 2017 – Ex-CAN President, Oritsejafor

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The immediate past National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayodele Joseph Oritsejafor has asked Nigerians to depend on God for a solutions to all the problems facing the country. ‎The ex-CAN boss affirmed that God would make a way where there is no way in 2017. Pastor Oritsejafor made the call […]

