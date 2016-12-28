God will punish monarchs worshipping idols – Oluwo of Iwo – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
God will punish monarchs worshipping idols – Oluwo of Iwo
Daily Post Nigeria
The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has warned monarchs in Yoruba land to stop bowing for idols or risk God's wrath. The embattled monarch, currently involved in a legal battle, also urged traditional rulers to provide assistance and …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG