God will punish monarchs worshipping idols – Oluwo of Iwo
The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has warned monarchs in Yoruba land to stop bowing for idols or risk God’s wrath. The embattled monarch, currently involved in a legal battle, also urged traditional rulers to provide assistance and encouragement to their subjects in view of the present economic situation in the country. The Oluwo, […]
God will punish monarchs worshipping idols – Oluwo of Iwo
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG