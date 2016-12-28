Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

God will punish monarchs worshipping idols – Oluwo of Iwo

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

oluwo-of-iwo-oba-abdulrasheed-akanbi

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has warned monarchs in Yoruba land to stop bowing for idols or risk God’s wrath. The embattled monarch, currently involved in a legal battle, also urged traditional rulers to provide assistance and encouragement to their subjects in view of the present economic situation in the country. The Oluwo, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

God will punish monarchs worshipping idols – Oluwo of Iwo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.