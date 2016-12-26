God will restore Nigeria’s prosperity in due course – CAN – Vanguard
God will restore Nigeria's prosperity in due course – CAN
Vanguard
The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has expressed confidence that God would restore Nigeria's prosperity in due course. This is contained in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Head Media of CAN's …
