God will restore Nigeria’s prosperity in due course – CAN – Vanguard

Dec 26, 2016


God will restore Nigeria's prosperity in due course – CAN
The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has expressed confidence that God would restore Nigeria's prosperity in due course. This is contained in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Head Media of CAN's …


