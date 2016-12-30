Pages Navigation Menu

Gombe United Defender Douglas Shot Dead By Cultists In Benin (Photo)

Gombe United defender identified as Uzama Douglas was shot dead by unknown men believed to be cultists in his home town, Benin City,Edo State.gombe-united-defender-douglas-shot-dead-by-cultists-in-benin-photo-3

This incident happened on Thursday.gombe-united-defender-douglas-shot-dead-by-cultists-in-benin-photo-1 gombe-united-defender-douglas-shot-dead-by-cultists-in-benin-photo-2

The left-back, a former Flying Eagles invitee was hit by a bullet while in company of some his close friends.  The player who was on holidays in the ancient city, was reportedly declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

