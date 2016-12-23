Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Good Governance: Edo Seeks Media’s Partnership – The Tide

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in World | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Good Governance: Edo Seeks Media's Partnership
The Tide
ernment, has solicited the support and partnership of the media to actualise its campaign promises to the people. The state's Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, made the plea when he hosted media practitioners at an annual-get- together in his

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.