Good Heart Young Lawyer Helps Akwa Ibom Man Who Sells Doughnut On The Streets by Raising Funds for Him (Photos)

A young lawyer, Inibehe Effiong has raised funds for the hardworking family man, Mr. Lawrence-White Udoka who became an internet sensation because of his dressing style while hawking doughnut in Akwa Ibom state.



He shared photos after meeting the man on Facebook and wrote:

“Today, I met with Mr. Lawrence-White Udoka, the doughnut seller and 200 level Pol. Science Education student of University of Uyo who became a national celebrity and media sensation after I posted his photos on social media.

By God’s grace, the sum of N107,000.00 (One Hundred and Seven Thousand Naira) was realised from my funds raising campaign to assist his business. Recall that I promised to disclose the sum realized. He has used the money to rent a shop where people can sit and patronize his goods.

Mr. Lawrence-White has expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed and those that patronize him daily.”