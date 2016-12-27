GOOD NEWS: FUNAAB 23 Sacked Lecturers Have Been Recalled By University Authorities

The authorities of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, have recalled 23 sacked lecturers. The lecturers were sacked after they filed a petition against the management of the University (EFCC). As a response to this, the EFCC filed an 18-count criminal charge against the Vice Chancellor, Olusola Oyewole, the Pro Chancellor, Adeseye Ogunlewe, and the …

