Goodluck Jonathan confident of better 2017 for Nigerians in Xmas message – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Goodluck Jonathan confident of better 2017 for Nigerians in Xmas message
NAIJ.COM
Just about 24 hours before Christmas Day, former President Goodluck Jonathan has wished Nigerians happy holidays with a powerful message. Jonathan Xmas message. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed confidence that 2017 will be betterr for Nigerians …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG