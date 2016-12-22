Goodluck Jonathan reveals he is under pressure to contest for president in 2019 – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Goodluck Jonathan reveals he is under pressure to contest for president in 2019
Daily Post Nigeria
Immediate former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed he is under enormous pressure, to contest for president in 2019. According to NewsDay, Jonathan has been receiving calls, messages and mails from home and abroad, urging him to …
Jonathan disowns comment on 2019 elections
Jonathan: I am under pressure to contest 2019 Presidency
Jonathan Says He Is Under Pressure To Contest For Presidency In 2019
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG