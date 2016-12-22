Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Goodluck Jonathan reveals he is under pressure to contest for president in 2019 – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Goodluck Jonathan reveals he is under pressure to contest for president in 2019
Daily Post Nigeria
Immediate former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed he is under enormous pressure, to contest for president in 2019. According to NewsDay, Jonathan has been receiving calls, messages and mails from home and abroad, urging him to …
Jonathan disowns comment on 2019 electionsThe Nation Newspaper
Jonathan: I am under pressure to contest 2019 PresidencyFINANCIAL WATCH (press release) (blog)
Jonathan Says He Is Under Pressure To Contest For Presidency In 2019BuzzNigeria.com
AllAfrica.com –Information Nigeria –Nigeria Today
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.