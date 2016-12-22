Pages Navigation Menu

Goodluck Jonathan reveals he is under pressure to contest for president in 2019

Immediate former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed he is under enormous pressure, to contest for president in 2019. According to NewsDay, Jonathan has been receiving calls, messages and mails from home and abroad, urging him to contest in the next presidential elections. He revealed this while addressing his kinsmen, who paid him an […]

