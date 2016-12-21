Google denounces lawsuit that claims it has oppressive oversight over employees
Google called a lawsuit that alleges it spies on its employees baseless and has pledged to defend itself vigorously in court. The anonymous plaintiff accused Google of restricting employee communication.
