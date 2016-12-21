Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Google denounces lawsuit that claims it has oppressive oversight over employees

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Google called a lawsuit that alleges it spies on its employees baseless and has pledged to defend itself vigorously in court. The anonymous plaintiff accused Google of restricting employee communication.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Google denounces lawsuit that claims it has oppressive oversight over employees appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.