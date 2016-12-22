Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GOtv Boxing Night 10: 100 fans to win GOtv decoders – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
GOtv Boxing Night 10: 100 fans to win GOtv decoders
Vanguard
One hundred fans stand the chance to win GOtv decoders at GOtv Boxing Night 10, holding December 26 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos. The decoders will be won through random draws to be held between bouts. At each of the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.