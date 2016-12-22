GOtv Boxing Night 10: 100 fans to win GOtv decoders

One hundred fans stand the chance to win GOtv decoders at GOtv Boxing Night 10, holding December 26 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos. The decoders will be won through random draws to be held between bouts.

At each of the previous editions of the event, fans won 50 decoders provided by the sponsors. But being a commemorative edition, the sponsors increased the number of decoders to be won to 100 at GOtv Boxing Night 10.

Aside from the decoders, the first 500 fans to arrive the event venue are guaranteed to win a variety of beautiful prizes, which include high quality T-shirts, face caps, exercise books, bags and wristbands.

Jenkins Alumona, Manager Director, Flykite Productions, organisers of the event, explained that the gift items represent a gesture of appreciation to fans for their support of boxing.

The post GOtv Boxing Night 10: 100 fans to win GOtv decoders appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

