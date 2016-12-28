Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GOtv Boxing Night 10: Edo Boy thanks sponsors, vows to win world title – The Eagle Online

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
GOtv Boxing Night 10: Edo Boy thanks sponsors, vows to win world title
The Eagle Online
New African Boxing Union welterweight champion, Stanley “Edo Boy” Eribo, has thanked the sponsors of GOtv Boxing Night and declared an ambition to win the Commonwealth and world titles in the very near future. The Benin, Edo State-born boxer …
'Edo Boy' wins ABU Welterweight title, pockets N1.5mDaily Trust

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.