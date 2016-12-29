GOtv Boxing Night 10: Edo Boy thanks sponsors, vows to win World Title

New African Boxing Union (ABU) Welterweight champion, Stanley “Edo Boy” Eribo, has thanked the sponsors of the tournament and declared an ambition to win the Commonwealth and world titles in the very near future. The Benin-born boxer defeated Ghana’s Isaac “Hammer’ Sowah to win the title at GOtv Boxing Night 10, which held on Monday at the National Stadium, Lagos. He was also voted the best boxer at the event, winning a cash prize of N1.5 million.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, Edo Boy thanked the sponsors and organisers, saying the best way to repay their trust is to win the Commonwealth and world Welterweight titles in the near future.

“I’m grateful to the organisers and sponsors for making my dream come true and for all they are doing for Nigerian boxing. The way to show my appreciation is to win the Commonwealth and world titles. By the grace of God, I will win both very soon,” he said.

In the featherweight division, national champion, Waidi “Usman” Skoro, accounted for his predecessor, Dare “Fighting Machine” Oyewole, who was knocked out in the fourth of their eight-round challenge bout.

GOtv Boxing Night 10 also saw Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, national Lightweight champion, extend his winning run against his predecessor, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, who was knocked out in the third round to record his third loss against the same opponent. Also in the Lightweight category, Rilwan “Real 1” Oladosu saw off Prince “Lion” Nwoye. Another winner on the night was Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, who brushed off the stiff challenge posed by Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan in their light Welterweight challenge duel. Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi, rising Light heavyweight star, dismissed Emmanuel “Man Mopol” Igwe in the second round of their challenge contest.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

