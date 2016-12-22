GOtv Boxing Night 10: Fans to win 100 decoders, other prizes

One hundred fans stand the chance to win GOtv decoders at the GOtv Boxing Night 10, holding December 26 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos. The decoders will be won through random draws to be held between bouts.

At each of the previous editions of the event, fans won 50 decoders provided by the sponsors. But being a commemorative edition, the sponsors increased the number of decoders to be won to 100 at GOtv Boxing Night 10.

Aside from the decoders, the first 500 fans to arrive the event venue are guaranteed to win a variety of beautiful prizes, which include high quality T-shirts, face caps, exercise books, bags and wristbands.

Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Productions, organisers of the event, explained that the gift items represent a gesture of appreciation to fans for their support of boxing.

“The gifts are simply a token of appreciation to boxing fans for their support for the revival of the sport. Without the fans, there would be no boxing, let alone a revival,” said Alumona.

Music will also be part of the event, with hip-hop rave, Small Doctor, performing live.

GOtv Boxing Night 10 will feature seven bouts, including two international challenge bouts.

One of these is between Nigeria’s Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, national light welterweight champion, and Raphael “Iron King” Kwabena King of Ghana. Fijabi is slated to defend his title against the Ghanaian. The first fight between the duo ended in a split decision victory for Fijabi. Fijabi said the return match will provide him an opportunity to prove that he is much better than the Ghanaian.

Another headline bout of the evening will see Nigeria’s Stanley “Edo Boy” Eribo fight Tanzania’s Meshack “Smart Boy” Mwankemwa for the African Boxing Union welterweight title.

Also scheduled is the fight between arch rivals, Oto ‘Joeboy’ Joseph and Nurudeen ‘Prince’ Fatai, take on each other for the third time.

In other fights, Waidi “Skoro” Usman, West African featherweight champion, takes on Dare “Fighting Machine” Oyewole in a challenge bout. Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi will fight Felix “Man Mopol” Igwe in a light heavyweight challenge duel. Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu will clash with Prince “Lion” Nwoye in the lightweight division, while Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will seek to boost his impressive resume in light welterweight category by seeing off Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1.5million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

