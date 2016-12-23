GOtv Boxing Night 10: MultiChoice Offers Free Viewing of Live EPL Matches At Venue

Boxing fans will have the opportunity of watching two live English Premier League matches on 26 December at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, when GOtv Boxing Night 10 holds.

Games between Manchester United and Sunderland as well as Chelsea against Bournemouth will be shown on the giant LED screen mounted at the Indoor Sports Hall, venue of boxing event.

GOtv Boxing Night promoters, Flykite Productions, explained that the free football viewing is being provided by MultiChoice to bring more excitement to fans during the Yuletide period.

“In the spirit of the Yuletide celebrations, extra excitement awaits fans, who come for GOtv Boxing Night 10. Football and boxing are the country’s biggest sports. Fans will enjoy football, boxing as well as music to be provided by street ambassador and hip-hop rave, Small Doctor,” Flykite said in a statement.

A total of seven bouts are scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 10, including two title deciders. Nigeria’s Stanley “Edo Boy” Eribo and Meshack “Smart Boy” Mwankemwa of Tanzania will fight for the African Boxing Union welterweight title. Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi will defend his West African Boxing Union light welterweight title against Raphael “Iron King” Kwabena of Ghana.

Bitter rivals, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, national lightweight champion will clash with Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, the former champion, in a challenge fight, while national featherweight champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman will confront former champion, Dare “Fighting Machine” Oyewole, in a challenge duel.

Other fights include the light heavyweight contest between Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi and Emmanuel “Man Mopol” Igwe, light welterweight duel between Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu going up against Prince “Lion” Nwoye in a lightweight duel.

The best boxer at the event, to be broadcast live by SuperSport in 47 African countries, will go home with a cash prize of N1.5million.

