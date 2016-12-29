Gov Ambode Offers Amnesty To Cultists

Amid increasing cases of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in Lagos State, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has said the state government is ready to offer amnesty to cultists willing to renounce their membership of cult groups and turn a new leaf.

Ambode, who stated this in Ikorodu at the ongoing One Lagos Fiesta, said his administration had perfected plans to use 2017 to rehabilitate all those involved in one form of criminality or the other and are ready to be law abiding, with a view to making them live normal lives and contribute meaningfully to the society.

The governor noted with concern the rising spate of cultism and other crimes, especially in the Ikorodu axis, saying though government has capacity to deal with such crimes, amnesty was being offered to encourage those willing to turn away from their old ways and embrace new lives.

Ambode said, “In the last few months, we have been having a lot of challenges with cultism in Ikorodu area and a lot of issues that relate to kidnapping. So, we are going to strike a deal tonight, we are going to say no to cultism and then we are going to encourage all of you. Anybody who is a cult member, we are going to offer you amnesty. I want to use the whole of 2017 to rehabilitate all those who have been doing bad things; we are going to provide money and we are going to provide jobs.

“We are going to encourage ourselves; wherever you find somebody that is not doing anything well, you can either tell the monarch here or come to us, we will give you protection; we offer you money and then we are going to offer you automatic jobs. So, we all agree to say no to domestic violence, kidnapping, rape and no to cultism. Once you sign on, we would offer you anything that you want”.

Stressing the importance of education and hard work to the youths, he urged them to strive very hard to be educated, and thereafter pursue their dreams.

Citing an entertainer, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, who is a lawyer, Governor Ambode said it was highly essential for the young ones to be educated before thinking of other things in life.

