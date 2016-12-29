Gov Bello releases N2bn for salaries owed by past administration

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has released N2 billion to immediate past political office holders in all the 21 local government areas of the state as part payment of their salaries and other benefits owed them by former governor, Idris Wada.

The governor stated this, when the Chairman, National Councillors Forum, Kogi State Chapter, Musa Adakeke, and Secretary, Muhammed Omale, led members on a thank-you visit to the governor.

Bello said his administration would continue to welcome whoever was ready to work with him, stressing that the state belonged to everybody irrespective of political inclination.

He said: “The money is to pay former Chairmen and Secretary of local government councils part of their salaries and severance package owed by the immediate past administration of Idris Wada.”

The governor donated an 18-sitter bus for the forum, promising to appoint members of the forum to key position in his New Direction administration.

Chairman of the forum, Musa Adekeke, in his address, thanked the governor for releasing the money, and tasked him to ensure the transformation of the state in the area of infrastructure.

According to him, “this will help in no small measure to engage our youths in gainful employment.”

The post Gov Bello releases N2bn for salaries owed by past administration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

