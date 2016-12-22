Gov. El-Rufai Cautions against Reprisal after Protesters Attacked his Convoy in Kafanchan

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday appealed to citizens not to respond to the treatment meted on him by demonstrators in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area on Tuesday. The Governor and his entourage were pelted with stones and some of the vehicles broken after addressing some demonstrators immediately after he chaired Kaduna State Security Council meeting […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

