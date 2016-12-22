Gov Emmanuel Presents N365.2bn Budget For 2017

The Akwa Ibom State government has earmarked N365.257 billion as budget for the 2017 fiscal year.

Presenting the appropriation yesterday at the Chambers of the State House of Assembly in Uyo, Governor Udom Emmanuel explained that the budget was predicated on the oil benchmark of 35 dollars per barrel.

In it, a total of N88.425 billion is for recurrent expenditures, while N193.956 goes for capital projects.

The appropriation tagged; ‘Budget of Consolidation’, was lower by N58 billion as compared to that of last year, which stood at N423 billion.

Under it, general administration would gulp N42.2 billion; Economy N128 billion; Law and Justice, N2.9 billion, while social services sector is expected to take N19.9 billion.

Describing the appropriation as ‘the economic plan for the socio-political road map’ for the development of the State, the Governor enjoined the lawmakers to be partners in progress towards the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people.

According to him, ‘the policy thrust of the budget is to grow agriculture and make an all time big business in the State’.

Besides, when approved, the cash the cash would be judiciously deployed into funding the industrialization drive of government develop infrastructure and create jobs for the people of the State.

The Speaker, Hon. Onofiok Luke, who presided over the session commended the Governor’s vision for a better Akwa Ibom and pledged the resolve of the Assembly to support his administration towards effective implementation of key policies and programmes and assured him of the House support.

