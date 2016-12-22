Gov Emmanuel Restates Commitment To Youth Devt

Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel has restated his administration’s readiness to develop and encourage young talents by creating enabling environment and supporting them to excell in their endeavours.

Governor Emmanuel stated this during the grand finale of Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC) Promise Hunt, Season Two, held at Ibom Hall, Uyo the state Capital.

Governor Emmanuel described the AKBC Promise Hunt “as a powerful platform to mold and discover talents” and charged the corporation to evolve more programmes where creative youths in the state would be recognised in appreciation for their outstanding performance in diverse fields and get rewarded accordingly.

He assured that his administration will do all that is needed to make the state Broadcasting Cooperation, originator of the talent hunt, perform optimally.

According to him “no amount of investments will be too much for AKBC considering the enormous contributions of the station in highlighting activities of government for the over all development of the state”

He said his administration has worked out modalities for the provision of a befitting corporate headquarters for the Corporation and expressed appreciation to the management and Staff of the broadcasting outfit for their dedication in publicizing activities of government and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Mr Emmanuel commended the Director General of AKBC. Pastor Anietie Ukpe for his leadership style which he noted has brought innovations to the Broadcasting Organization.

Recalling the exceptional performance of the pioneer winner of the talent hunt during last year’s outing Miss Peace Ime, a University of Port Harcourt graduate of Mathematics and Statistics, Governor Emmanuel announced the offer of automatic employment into the state Civil Service and directed the obviously elated Miss Ime to meet with the Head of Civil Service for documentation .

Governor Emmanuel described youths as key drivers of the economy of any nation saying ” they should be encouraged to attain any feat in their calling” and used the occasion to challenge other youths to explore their potentials and put them to use for overall development of their Communities and the state.

He said “every contestant who has made it to this level is a winner” and announced cash donations to all the contestants in the competition.

Earlier in his remarks, Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Charles Udoh commended the initiative of Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC) in providing the platform for youths to discover the potentials in them and expressed optimism that they would make a living from the talents.

While welcoming the guests to the competition, the Director General Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Cooperation, Pastor Anietie Ukpe, expressed appreciation to the Governor for his all – round support which he said has added the success of the AKBC Promise hunt.

He described the Governor’s presence at the event as a hope of a brighter future to the Akwa Ibom youths and spoke of the Governor as a quintessential leader with a passion for youth empowerment.

Pastor Ukpe urged winners in the competition to see themselves as good ambassadors of the state noting that AKBC would continue to support the Dakkada re-orientation philosophy by providing platform for the people to showcase their talents.

High point of the event was a presentation of a star of a new Hyundai Saloon Car to the over all best contestant, Edomite Spirit – a group of six young dancers, while the second prize winner, Walter Solomon – a music artiste smiled home with a giant size refrigerator and the third winner Drama King, Comedian received a flat screen Television Set.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

